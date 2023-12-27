One dead, four wounded as Russia strikes Kherson: minister

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A Russian strike on a train station filled with fleeing civilians in the Ukrainian city of Kherson killed a policeman and wounded four other people, the interior minister said on Tuesday.

Igor Klymenko said Moscow had launched "a massive bombing" of the southern city, with the head of the military administration warning of continued drone bombardment after the deadly railway strike.

Russian troops occupied Kherson shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February 2022.

They eventually withdrew under pressure from Ukrainian forces but have continued to bombard the city from across the Dnipro river.

"Kherson in the evening. Around 140 civilians waiting at the station for an evacuation train. That's the moment that the enemy began a massive bombing of the city," Klymenko said on Telegram.

One policeman was killed and four other people -- two civilians and two policemen -- were wounded by shrapnel, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "a number of civilians were on the scene" when the strike hit, adding that emergency services had responded to the incident.

The interior ministry named the policeman killed as 29-year-old Igor Misyun, adding that he was "survived by his wife and two children".

The Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsya said on Telegram that a train and the station were damaged but that "the situation is under control and the railway is ready to continue functioning".

Later, the head of the Kherson military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the city was "under a drone attack" and urged citizens to take shelter.