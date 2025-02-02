One Dead In Australia Floods As Authorities Order Evacuation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) One woman died in Australia Sunday as authorities ordered people in the country's flood-ravaged northeast to evacuate and be on the lookout for crocodiles as river levels approach historic highs.
Authorities in Queensland said parts of the state received more than 600 millimetres (24 inches) in 24 hours.
With heavy rains continuing, residents in six flood-prone suburbs of Townsville, a city of around 200,000 people, were told to evacuate their homes Sunday.
The city's disaster management group coordinator Zac Dawes said 2,100 homes were under evacuation orders on Sunday evening.
But "about 10 percent" of the community did not heed the order, he said.
One of those was a woman in her 90s who has lived in Townsville all her life, according to her neighbour Shan Isis, who sought shelter at an evacuation centre.
"She's refusing to come to the evacuation centre because she believes the floods aren't going to be that bad, and she's seen heaps of floods before," Isis told the national broadcaster ABC.
Police said earlier that a woman died Sunday after the boat she was in capsized in the rural town of Ingham, around 230 kilometres (142 miles) from Cairns.
Queensland police superintendent Graeme Paine said the coming hours would be "really critical" for Townsville.
"Certainly for Townsville the indications are there will be an inundation that will impact people," he said.
Rising floodwaters forced the closure of the local airport and Townsville University Hospital to delay elective surgeries, as the state declared that around 100 schools were "unsafe for students to attend".
- 'Expect crocodiles' -
The state's premier David Crisafulli warned more rain was forecast in the coming days which could result in "record rainfalls".
The weather conditions were unlike anything the state had experienced "for a long time", Crisafulli said.
"It's not just the intensity, but it's also the longevity of it," he told the ABC national broadcaster earlier on Sunday.
"Take the precautions, prepare for the worst, listen to the advice -- please don't discount this," Crisafulli said.
The environment department has warned people to be on the watch for crocodiles that may move about in "search of calmer waters".
"Expect crocodiles in all north and far north Queensland waterways even if there is no warning sign," it said a statement cited by local media.
The heavy rain will continue in the coming 24 hours, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning some areas will receive 450 millimetres (18 inches) of rainfall.
Researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
More Stories From World
-
One dead in Australia floods as authorities order evacuation6 minutes ago
-
Representatives of Pakistan, businesses of US state of New Jersey discuss enhancing economic ties16 minutes ago
-
10th International Military Quran Memorization Competition kicks off in Makkah1 hour ago
-
'Grief united us': Serbian students step up anti-corruption crusade1 hour ago
-
Syria interim president en route to Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit1 hour ago
-
US strikes in Somalia neutralise 'key' IS figures: regional govt1 hour ago
-
Key nominees for the Grammy Awards2 hours ago
-
Muslim Heritage Month celebrated in New Jersey; Pakistani activists' input recognized2 hours ago
-
Is it Beyonce's time? Music's A-listers ready for the Grammys2 hours ago
-
Is it Beyonce's time? Music's A-listers ready for the Grammys3 hours ago
-
Chappell Roan: the splashy pop supernova4 hours ago
-
Has Trump changed tack on Venezuela?4 hours ago