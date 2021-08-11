One Dead in Blast at Largest Fireworks Factory in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) An explosion has broken out at a major fireworks factory in Iran's southwestern city of Boldaji, leaving one woman dead, the IRIB broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The police, emergency and medical services as well as Red Crescent brigades have been sent to the site to investigate the causes of the accident.

The plant in Boldaji is one of the biggest fireworks factories in the country with 120 employees working in two shifts.