Open Menu

One Dead In Blast At Ukraine Army Recruitment Centre: Police

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM

One dead in blast at Ukraine army recruitment centre: police

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) An explosion at a Ukrainian army recruitment centre in the western city of Rivne on Saturday killed one person and wounded six, police said.

Authorities did not say what caused the explosion or reveal details on the casualties.

The centre handles and maintains military records and is responsible for drafting men into the army as the country battles Russia's nearly three-year-old invasion.

"The explosion occurred at 16:15 (1415 GMT) today... one person was killed and six others were wounded," Ukraine's national police said on Telegram.

There was no air alert over Rivne at the time, according to the regional governor's Telegram channel.

Attacks on recruiting authorities are rare, but have taken place in Ukraine and Russia as tensions run high over efforts to mobilise men for the war.

Earlier on Saturday, a man with a hunting rifle shot dead a Ukrainian army recruitment soldier and escaped with a conscript before both were caught by police, according to authorities.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

23 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

53 minutes ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

2 hours ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

5 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

5 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

5 hours ago
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

5 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

6 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

6 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

6 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

6 hours ago

More Stories From World