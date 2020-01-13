UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead In Bulgaria's Residential House Blast, Number Of Injured Climbs To 18 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:06 PM

One Dead in Bulgaria's Residential House Blast, Number of Injured Climbs to 18 - Reports

One person has died in an explosion at an apartment complex in Bulgaria's seaside resort city of Varna, while the number of the injured has increased to 18, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) One person has died in an explosion at an apartment complex in Bulgaria's seaside resort city of Varna, while the number of the injured has increased to 18, local media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing preliminary information provided by the local authorities, that a gas cylinder had exploded inside an apartment. Neighbors have reportedly called this in question, saying they heard two explosions go off within minutes of each other.

Initial reports said that about 11 people were injured.

One woman, who used to live in the apartment adjacent to the one where the explosion took place and was presumed missing after the blast, was revealed to have been killed by a collapsed wall, according to the radio station.

A 67-year-old policeman is currently wanted by law enforcement after being seen moving his belongings from the apartment complex on the night of the incident. He has reportedly been going through family problems.

Related Topics

Injured Died Varna Bulgaria Women Gas Family Media From

Recent Stories

Indonesia, UAE sign $23 bn investment deals: offic ..

5 minutes ago

Talent hunt program at Mohammad Ali Jinnah Univers ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for S ..

2 minutes ago

Secretary Information visits PBC Headquarters

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan converted tax collection into a move ..

2 minutes ago

Citizen Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA) p ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.