MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) One person has died in an explosion at an apartment complex in Bulgaria's seaside resort city of Varna, while the number of the injured has increased to 18, local media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing preliminary information provided by the local authorities, that a gas cylinder had exploded inside an apartment. Neighbors have reportedly called this in question, saying they heard two explosions go off within minutes of each other.

Initial reports said that about 11 people were injured.

One woman, who used to live in the apartment adjacent to the one where the explosion took place and was presumed missing after the blast, was revealed to have been killed by a collapsed wall, according to the radio station.

A 67-year-old policeman is currently wanted by law enforcement after being seen moving his belongings from the apartment complex on the night of the incident. He has reportedly been going through family problems.