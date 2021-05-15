One Dead in Central Israel After Rocket Launches From Gaza Strip - Doctors

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) One person died in the city of Ramat Gan in central Israel after rocket launches from the Gaza Strip, the doctors of the Magen David Adom national emergency service said Saturday.

"After sirens sounded in Gush Dah [Tel Aviv metropolitan area], a 50-year-old man was found during checks in a grave condition and unconscious.

After attempts at reanimation, doctors pronounced him dead," the emergency service said in a statement.

Civil defense sirens went off twice on Saturday in Tel Aviv and its suburbs as well as in the city of Ashdod and areas next to the Gaza Strip.