One Dead in Coal Mine Collapse in Northern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A coal miner died on Tuesday when an underground tunnel collapsed in the northern Afghan province of Samangan, media cited a spokesperson for the regional governor as saying.

The mine collapse in the impoverished Dar-i-Suf district injured at least one other miner and trapped 16 people, the 1TV news channel reported.

ToloNews cited local residents who said earlier that at least 30 miners had died and 12 others had been wounded in the accident, but the figures were not confirmed by the authorities.