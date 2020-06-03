One dead in fire at Saint Petersburg hospital

One person has died in a fire at a hospital in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg, emergencies services and hospital staff said on Wednesday

Bedsheets caught on fire in one of the buildings of the Botkin hospital around 6:00 am (0300 GMT), first responders told TASS news agency.

A hospital staff member told AFP "the flames were suppressed but one patient died from carbon monoxide poisoning".

