One Dead In Flash Floods In Spain

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Firefighters in northern Spain found the body of a driver Tuesday whose car was swept away by flash floods which forced the closure of roads and disrupted trains.

Torrential rain on Monday night damaged cars, garages, basements, attics, stores, roads and factories and interrupted railway services, the regional government said in a statement.

Video images showed cars floating in water, or piled up in the streets.

The man's body was found in the early morning hours in the town of Ezprogui in the Navarra region, the government statement said.

The mayor of the nearby town of Tafalla, where a river overflowed its banks, said there had been no warning.

"Nature fired water in cannon shots," Jesus Arrizubieta told a news conference.

"If it had been forecast, a situation where we see the river rising, we could have warned locals in the areas adjoining the river to move their cars, and there could have been less damage. But it happened in the blink of the eye."

