One Dead in Flood-Hit Crimea

SIMFEROPOL/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) One person has died in the Crimean city of Yalta as massive floods batter the peninsula, Governor Sergey Aksenov said on Friday.

"One person born in 1995 was swept away by the water stream; he died," Aksenov said.

Crimea has been witnessing the natural disaster caused by a strong cyclone that led to the flooding of over 300 households on Thursday in the east of the peninsula, including the city of Kerch. On Friday, the cyclone hit Yalta, leading to the overflowing of a river as well as the flooding of streets and homes; the entrance into the city was closed. Earlier, Yalta Mayor Yanina Pavlenko reported on eight injured people.

As the Crimean ministry of internal policy, information and communication said, the water ebbed from Yalta city center and all efforts are aimed at helping people and dealing with the disaster's consequences, including pumping water and clearing roads and streets of rocks, dirt and fallen trees.

The water completely flooded the crocodilarium in Yalta; however, all 200 crocodiles were saved, as its owner, Viktor Zhilenko, told Sputnik.

"The EMERCOM is helping us, big crocodiles swam out, all are alive, it seems that we did not forget anyone," Zhilenko said.

The disaster caused the partial blackout of Kerch, Yalta and the Lenin area of the peninsula, and the electrical supply will be resumed as the water level drops recedes, the Russian energy ministry stated on Friday.

"As the water level declines, the power equipment will be turned on and the electricity supply of consumers will be resumed. Currently, 83 crews of power engineers (243 specialists and 85 equipment units) are involved in the emergency recovery works. The part of household consumers in the Lenin area and the cities of Kerch and Yalta are still without electricity," the statement said.

At the same time, Oleg Kryuchkov, the chancellor of the Crimean governor, said on Friday that apart from Kerch and Yalta, the Crimean authorities introduced a state of emergency in the city of Feodosia and the Kirov area.