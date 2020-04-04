One dead in gas explosion outside Moscow

One person was killed and four were injured when a gas explosion ripped through a five-storey residential building outside Moscow on Saturday, authorities said

The blast took place in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo during stay-at-home orders from authorities trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the emergencies ministry, Zhanna Terekhova, said one person was killed and another four were injured when a section in the middle of the brick building collapsed in the town north of Moscow.

Terekhova said in televised remarks that 10 flats have been partially destroyed and officials were trying to establish how many people lived there.

The rest of the building appeared intact.

National television broadcast footage of mangled heaps of concrete as locals -- some wearing masks -- gathered at the scene.

Residents of the damaged building have been moved to a school nearby, officials said.