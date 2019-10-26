UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead In Guinea Bissau Rally

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:07 PM

One dead in Guinea Bissau rally

An opposition supporter died Saturday as thousands clashed with police in an unauthorised rally in Guine-Bissau, hospital sources and the victim's family said

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :An opposition supporter died Saturday as thousands clashed with police in an unauthorised rally in Guine-Bissau, hospital sources and the victim's family said.

Protesters staged the rally to demand a delay to a November 24 presidential election in order to allow an overhaul of the electoral register to limit potential voter fraud.

Demba Balde, 48, was in the offices of the opposition Party for Social Renovation (PRS), when "a cordon of police armed with clubs and grenade launchers prevented us from going out to join our friends in the street," the victim's brother Alimo Balde told AFP.

"There were scuffles and Demba was arrested by four police officers who beat him and sprayed him with (tear) gas. He fell, bloodied, and was struggling to breathe. We tried to bring him round but sadly he passed away before arrival at the hospital," Alimo Balde said.

Several other people were injured when police fired tear gas to disperse marchers, an AFP correspondent reported.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Died Demba November Gas Family From Opposition

Recent Stories

Millions of people suffering in IoK

2 minutes ago

Pakistan women make history, beat Bangladesh in th ..

28 minutes ago

Fauji Foundation is committed to well-being of ex- ..

2 minutes ago

Solidarity with Kashmiris; All set to observe Oct ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 26 Oct 2019

2 minutes ago

Lockdown breaks backbone of Kashmir's economy: JKP ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.