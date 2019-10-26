One dead in Guinea Bissau rally

An opposition supporter died Saturday as thousands clashed with police in an unauthorised rally in Guine-Bissau, hospital sources and the victim's family said

Bissau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :An opposition supporter died Saturday as thousands clashed with police in an unauthorised rally in Guine-Bissau, hospital sources and the victim's family said.

Protesters staged the rally to demand a delay to a November 24 presidential election in order to allow an overhaul of the electoral register to limit potential voter fraud.

Demba Balde, 48, was in the offices of the opposition Party for Social Renovation (PRS), when "a cordon of police armed with clubs and grenade launchers prevented us from going out to join our friends in the street," the victim's brother Alimo Balde told AFP.

"There were scuffles and Demba was arrested by four police officers who beat him and sprayed him with (tear) gas. He fell, bloodied, and was struggling to breathe. We tried to bring him round but sadly he passed away before arrival at the hospital," Alimo Balde said.

Several other people were injured when police fired tear gas to disperse marchers, an AFP correspondent reported.