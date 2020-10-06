UrduPoint.com
One Dead In Kyrgyz Post-vote Clashes: Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:32 PM

Bishkek (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :One person has died in clashes following a disputed parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan that left over a hundred people seeking medical treatment, a health ministry spokeswoman told AFP Tuesday.

