One dead in Kyrgyz post-vote clashes: official

Bishkek (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :One person has died in clashes following a disputed parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan that left over a hundred people seeking medical treatment, a health ministry spokeswoman told AFP Tuesday.

"One injured person has died," she said, adding that the victim wearing civilian clothes was likely a protestor but their identity had not yet been verified.

