One Dead In Kyrgyz Post-vote Clashes: Official
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:32 PM
One person has died in clashes following a disputed parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan that left over a hundred people seeking medical treatment, a health ministry spokeswoman told AFP Tuesday
Bishkek (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :One person has died in clashes following a disputed parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan that left over a hundred people seeking medical treatment, a health ministry spokeswoman told AFP Tuesday.
"One injured person has died," she said, adding that the victim wearing civilian clothes was likely a protestor but their identity had not yet been verified.
tol-cr/jbr/bp