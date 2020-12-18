One dead in migrant boat incident near Greek island

(@FahadShabbir)

Lesbos Island, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A Somali woman drowned on Friday and an Afghan man was missing in a migrant boat incident near the Greek island of Lesbos, local coastguard sources said.

The migrants are believed to have fallen into the water from a boat that sailed from the opposite Turkish coast.

A group of 24 people who reached the shore reported the incident to Greek authorities.

Hundreds of asylum seekers have drowned trying to cross the Aegean Sea in recent years in unseaworthy, overloaded boats and dinghies.