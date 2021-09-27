One dead in quake on Greek island of Crete: public TV

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete early Monday, killing a man who was working in a church that collapsed, ERT public television reported.

The quake, measuring 5.8 according to the National Observatory of Athens, struck at 0617 GMT, 23 kilometres (14 miles) from Heraklion, the capital of Greece's largest island.