One Dead In Quake On Greek Island Of Crete: Public TV
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:45 PM
A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete early Monday, killing a man who was working in a church that collapsed, ERT public television reported
The quake, measuring 5.8 according to the National Observatory of Athens, struck at 0617 GMT, 23 kilometres (14 miles) from Heraklion, the capital of Greece's largest island.