One Dead In Shooting Attack In Southern Israel: Police, Emergency Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) At least one person was killed and 10 others injured Sunday during a shooting in southern Israel's Beer Sheva, police and emergency responders said, a day before the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack.
"Paramedics have pronounced a 25-year-old female deceased, and are evacuating 10 casualties," emergency service provider Magen David Adom said in a statement.
Police said the incident was being treated as a "suspected terrorist attack".
"A short time ago a report was received at the police headquarters about a suspected shooting incident at the central station in Beer Sheva," said a police spokesman in a statement.
"A number of injured on the scene. The terrorist was neutralised at the scene and many police forces of the southern district are at the scene," the statement added.
The incident comes just days after a Hamas-claimed shooting attack last week in which seven people were killed in Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv.
The Tel Aviv attack -- one of the deadliest in the country since the October 7 Hamas attack -- came as Iran fired about 200 missiles at Israel, sending hundreds of thousands of people into public shelters.
Israel and Hamas have been at war in Gaza since the October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 41,870 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The United Nations has said the figures are reliable.
