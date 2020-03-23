One Dead In Shootout Between Guards Of Afghan Provincial Governor - Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:31 PM
Guards of Afghanistan's Logar provincial governor opened fire on each other, resulting in one of them being killed, spokesman Didar Lawang told Sputnik on Monday
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Guards of Afghanistan's Logar provincial governor opened fire on each other, resulting in one of them being killed, spokesman Didar Lawang told Sputnik on Monday.
"At 3 p.m this afternoon [10:30 GMT], the guards of Governor [Anwar Iskhaqzai] were arguing, and one of the guards was killed [in the shootout]," the spokesman said.
A corresponding investigation is ongoing, according to Lawang.