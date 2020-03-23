UrduPoint.com
One Dead In Shootout Between Guards Of Afghan Provincial Governor - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Mon 23rd March 2020

One Dead in Shootout Between Guards of Afghan Provincial Governor - Spokesman

Guards of Afghanistan's Logar provincial governor opened fire on each other, resulting in one of them being killed, spokesman Didar Lawang told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Guards of Afghanistan's Logar provincial governor opened fire on each other, resulting in one of them being killed, spokesman Didar Lawang told Sputnik on Monday.

"At 3 p.m this afternoon [10:30 GMT], the guards of Governor [Anwar Iskhaqzai] were arguing, and one of the guards was killed [in the shootout]," the spokesman said.

A corresponding investigation is ongoing, according to Lawang.

