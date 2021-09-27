UrduPoint.com

One Dead In Strong Quake On Greek Island Of Crete

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:58 PM

One dead in strong quake on Greek island of Crete

A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete early Monday, killing a man who was working in a church that collapsed and injuring nine others, the civil protection agency said

Athens, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete early Monday, killing a man who was working in a church that collapsed and injuring nine others, the civil protection agency said.

The quake, measuring magnitude 5.8 according to the National Observatory of Athens, struck at 0617 GMT, 23 kilometres (14 miles) from Heraklion, the capital of Greece's largest island.

The quake sent panicked residents rushing into the streets and damaged old buildings.

The man died in the farming town of Arkalochori which was particularly badly hit, said Spiros Georgiou, spokesman for the civil protection agency.

He said nine people were slightly injured.

Images on ERT public television showed old buildings that had collapsed in Arkalochori and surrounding villages near Heraklion.

"It's an earthquake that we did not expect, for the moment there are aftershocks of 4.5", said seismologist Efthymis Lekkas, quoted by the ANA news agency.

The minister for civil protection Christos Stylianides, accompanied by Lekkas and other experts were to visit the site later Monday, ERT said.

Greece is located on a number of fault lines, and is sporadically hit by earthquakes.

In October, 2020 a magnitude 7.0 hit in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the city of Izmir in western Turkey.

Most of the damage was in Turkey where 114 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured.

In Greece, two teenagers were reported dead on Samos.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Turkey Visit Died Athens Man Izmir Greece SITE October 2020 Church TV From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

2 minutes ago
 vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

Vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

10 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

28 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

41 minutes ago
 South Korea's President Moon raises dog meat ban

South Korea's President Moon raises dog meat ban

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 national positivity plummets below 4 perc ..

Covid-19 national positivity plummets below 4 percent

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.