One Dead In Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Border Shootout: Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 11:25 PM

A Tajik soldier was killed in a shootout between border forces at Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan's contested frontier on Tuesday, local and Russian media reported

Shootouts between border troops of the two impoverished Central Asian countries have become more frequent recently as delimitation talks make little progress and each side blames the other for sparking violence.

Authoritarian Tajikistan's foreign ministry released a rare statement accusing Kyrgyzstan of starting the conflict by opening fire on a border post.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that "a border guard soldier died and three people were injured" after Kyrgyz troops opened fire, citing a representative of the police department in the city of Isfara, close to the border.

The privately-owned Tajik news website Asia-Plus also reported the death of a Tajik soldier, quoting a resident of the Tajik enclave of Vorukh, near where the shootout took place.

The Tajik foreign ministry statement made no mention of any fatalities but said a border post commander had been injured during the firefight and was in a "critical condition" in hospital.

"The Tajik side condemns the provocative actions of the military personnel of Kyrgyzstan and demands that the Kyrgyz side take urgent measures to prevent such incidents in the future," the statement said.

Over a third of the two countries' 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) border remains disputed.

Serious escalations are rare, but fears of a wider conflict stirred last year when dozens died in the worst confrontation between the pair in three decades of post-Soviet independence.

Kyrgyzstan's border service said the situation at the border remained "tense" in a statement on Tuesday, despite talks between the two border services that resulted in agreements to fill in trenches dug by troops and move forces back from the border.

"The Kyrgyz side presented reasonable arguments regarding the instigators of the situation -- the Tajik border guards," the Kyrgyz border service said.

Kyrgyzstan had earlier accused Tajik forces of firing mortars following a lull in fighting. The Kyrgyz border service said shooting began at around 7 am local time (0100 GMT) and ceased at 8:10 am.

