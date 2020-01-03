UrduPoint.com
One Dead In Town Hall Shooting In Northern France - Reports

One Dead in Town Hall Shooting in Northern France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) A gunman shot himself after gravely wounding a senior town hall official in his office in the northern French commune of Dreux on Friday, media said citing the mayor and local prosecution.

"A man armed with a hunting rifle came to Dreux town hall," the chief prosecutor of the Eure-et-Loir department said over the phone to France Info broadcaster.

The gunman arrived at the building in the morning and went straight to the office of the director general for services. They were both locked inside when shots rang out.

The shooter reportedly shot the official in the thigh before turning the rifle on himself. The outlet cited Mayor Gerard Hamel as saying that the staffer was seriously injured but his life was not in danger.

