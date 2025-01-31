One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A nurse has died from Ebola in the Ugandan capital Kampala, the health ministry said on Thursday.

"An outbreak of Sudan Ebola Virus Disease has been confirmed in Kampala, Uganda following confirmation from three national reference laboratories," the ministry's permanent secretary Diana Atwine told reporters.

The victim was described as "a 32-year-old male nurse, an employee of Mulago National Referral Hospital who initially developed fever-like symptoms".

"The patient experienced multi-organ failure and succumbed to the illness" on Wednesday, the ministry said in a post on X.

It said no other healthcare worker or patient on the ward had presented with signs or symptoms of Ebola.

Rapid response teams have been mobilised, the ministry said, and 44 contacts of the patient have so far been identified, all of whom would be vaccinated.

The World Health Organization said in a statement that it was sending senior public health experts and staff to Uganda to fight the outbreak -- and it had allocated $1 million in funding towards the effort.

The disease is named after a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then called Zaire, where it was discovered in 1976.

The Red Cross voiced alarm Tuesday over the risk that recent fighting in the eastern DRC city of Goma could cause samples of Ebola and other pathogens held in a laboratory to escape.

Uganda, which shares a porous border with the DRC, last experienced an Ebola outbreak in 2022 that lasted almost four months and claimed 55 lives.

Two districts at the epicentre of the epidemic, Mubende and Kassanda, were placed under lockdown for two months in December 2022 before that outbreak was officially declared over the following month.

- Candidate vaccines -

There is currently no confirmed vaccine for Sudan Ebola.

But three candidate vaccines were quickly developed and trialled in Uganda after the last outbreak.

The WHO said these vaccines would be deployed again "once all administrative and regulatory approvals are obtained".

"We are supporting the government and partners to scale up measures to quicky identify cases, isolate and provide care, curb the spread of the virus and protect the population," WHO regional director Matshidiso Moeti said.

"Uganda's robust expertise in responding to public health emergencies will be crucial in ending this outbreak effectively."

Sudan Ebola is one of six species of Ebola-virus.

Of eight previous outbreaks of the Sudan strain of Ebola, five have been in Uganda and three in Sudan.

Outbreaks are difficult to contain, especially in urban environments.

Human-to-human transmission is through body fluids, with the main symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea.

People who are infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.

The deadliest epidemic unfolded in west Africa between 2013 and 2016, killing more than 11,300 people.

The DRC has had more than a dozen epidemics, the deadliest claiming the lives of 2,280 people in 2020.