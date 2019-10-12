UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Multiple Injuries In New Orleans Hotel Collapse

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:26 PM

One dead, multiple injuries in New Orleans hotel collapse

One person died and at least 18 others were injured Saturday when the top floors of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction collapsed, officials said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :One person died and at least 18 others were injured Saturday when the top floors of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction collapsed, officials said.

The New Orleans fire department received reports at 9:12am local time that the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown New Orleans had collapsed.

One person died at the scene, according to Fire Chief Timothy McConnell, who added that the building is now structurally unstable.

"Another collapse is possible," he told reporters at the construction site.

Firefighters evacuated construction workers inside the hotel after the "upper six to eight" floors collapsed, McConnell said.

Emergency medical services director Emily Nichols said that first responders evaluated 19 people at the scene, 18 of whom were transported to hospitals and are in stable condition.

The last person refused transport.

Three people are still missing, and there are no reports of injury to passers-by.

Due to the hotel's unstable structure, the operation to clear the area is ongoing, according to local Homeland Security office director Collin Arnold.

He asked that people stay away from the area and refrain from using drones for either personal or media purposes to view the damage.

The fire department is working to evacuate nearby buildings, particularly apartment complexes.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Hotel Died New Orleans SITE Media From Top

Recent Stories

Dark horse Mollema stuns favourites to win Tour of ..

1 minute ago

Colak wins rings title, bronze for Frenchman who s ..

2 minutes ago

Indigenous protesters in Ecuador agree to talks

2 minutes ago

Silverwood won't rush Morgan, Anderson into retire ..

2 minutes ago

16 killed in Burkina Faso Mosque attack

2 minutes ago

Derwael wins uneven bars world title, Biles misses ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.