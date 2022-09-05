One Dead, Nine Missing After Float Plane Crashes in Mutiny Bay - US Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) At least one person died and nine others are missing after a float plane with ten people on board, including one child, crashed in Mutiny Bay, in the US state of Washington, the Coast Guard said.

"Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) (23:11 GMT on Sunday) that a float plane crashed with nine adults and one child aboard. The plane was en route to Seattle Tacoma International Airport after departing from Friday Harbor," the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said in a Sunday statement.

According to Flightradar24 data, the crashed float plane was a privately-owned 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter.

"One deceased individual was recovered by crews on scene. Nine individuals remain unaccounted for, and a safety zone has been put into effect to help facilitate search efforts," the US Coast Guard said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.