UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, One Injured In Plane Crash In Utah, Local Fire Authorities Say

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:40 AM

One Dead, One Injured in Plane Crash in Utah, Local Fire Authorities Say

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) One person died and another one was injured as a result of an airplane crash in Eden, Utah, the Weber County Fire District said.

According to a statement from Weber Fire, the single engine plane crashed into the mountain near the Powder Mountain Ski Resort in Eden on Saturday morning.

"There were two male passengers, unknown ages, in the plane at the time of the crash. One of the occupants was found deceased and the other suffered second and third degree burns," the Weber County Fire District said.

The injured person was flown to the University of Utah Burn Center.

The fire at the site of the crash was quickly contained, thanks to the snow within the area.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Snow Died Male SITE From

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

7 hours ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

8 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

7 hours ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

7 hours ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

7 hours ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.