One Dead, One Missing, 28 Injured From Typhoon Lupit In Japan - Reports

One person has died, and 28 others were injured from Typhoon Lupit in Japan, while one ia missing, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Monday

At the moment, the typhoon has turned into a low-pressure system.

Apart from the human impact, Lupit also wrought damage to Japan's infrastructure. In western Tokyo a 10-meter (33-foot) tree fell on a road. In the Tokyo suburbs, a tree fell on a car, resulting in two injured. In the Aichi prefecture, the typhoon damaged 26 houses and 20 cars.

The prefectures of Chiba, Hiroshima, and Shimane are dealing with flooded houses, and in the prefectures of Shimane, Hiroshima, Okayama, Yamaguchi, and Tottori, 6,500 houses have been left without electricity.

The typhoon battered Japan's south-western Kyushu Island on late Sunday and then moved northwest, bringing wind gusts and heavy downpours. Around 300,200 people were evacuated from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Shimane and Ehime.

