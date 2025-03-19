Open Menu

One Dead, One Missing As Storm Lashes Southern Spain

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 01:20 AM

One dead, one missing as storm lashes southern Spain

Constantina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A woman died and her husband remained missing on Tuesday after a swollen stream swept away their car during a violent storm in southern Spain, officials said.

The couple disappeared in the village of Constantina "when they were passing one of the streams, the vehicle overturned and the current swept it away", said Juanma Moreno, leader of the southern Andalusia region.

A body found earlier was confirmed to be of the woman, police said, adding that rescuers were continuing the search for the husband.

Seville city hall announced the "precautionary evacuation of potentially flood-prone areas" next to the Guadalquivir River that threatened to burst its banks.

Storm Laurence has lashed much of southern, eastern and central Spain since the start of the week and placed several regions on alert for precipitation, wind and dangerous tides.

Abundant rainfall this month is on course to end a four-year drought and has replenished water reserves to 65.8 percent of their capacity, up from 56.82 percent a year ago.

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad

26 minutes ago
 UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, ..

UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al ..

UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents cr ..

UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General

1 hour ago
 Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al ..

Crescent Group partners with Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation ..

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza S ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
Dozens of people trapped under rubble in Israeli a ..

Dozens of people trapped under rubble in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attac ..

Europol warns of criminals using AI in proxy attacks for hostile states

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Dubai AI Week to feature third edition o ..

Inaugural Dubai AI Week to feature third edition of Machines Can See AI Summit

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of UFC

1 hour ago
 MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Progr ..

MOFA opens registration for 2025 Scholarship Programme

1 hour ago
 RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of ..

RTA grants naming rights to Al Fardan Exchange of Al Khail Metro Station

1 hour ago

More Stories From World