One Dead, One Missing As Storm Lashes Southern Spain
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Constantina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A woman died and her husband remained missing on Tuesday after a swollen stream swept away their car during a violent storm in southern Spain, officials said.
The couple disappeared in the village of Constantina "when they were passing one of the streams, the vehicle overturned and the current swept it away", said Juanma Moreno, leader of the southern Andalusia region.
A body found earlier was confirmed to be of the woman, police said, adding that rescuers were continuing the search for the husband.
Seville city hall announced the "precautionary evacuation of potentially flood-prone areas" next to the Guadalquivir River that threatened to burst its banks.
Storm Laurence has lashed much of southern, eastern and central Spain since the start of the week and placed several regions on alert for precipitation, wind and dangerous tides.
Abundant rainfall this month is on course to end a four-year drought and has replenished water reserves to 65.8 percent of their capacity, up from 56.82 percent a year ago.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
Sharjah Ruler launches 3rd Phase of 'Rhetorical Interpretation'
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania
UAE strongly condemns assassination attempt on Somalia President
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Chad
UAE, European Union strengthening trade relations, promoting investment opportun ..
UAE President meets with Mohammed bin Rashid at Al Marmoom in Dubai
UAE's Permanent Representative to OPCW presents credentials to Director-General
More Stories From World
-
One dead, one missing as storm lashes southern Spain6 minutes ago
-
US Fed expected to sit tight as Trump tariff fears buffet markets6 minutes ago
-
Giant mine machine swallowing up Senegal's fertile coast6 minutes ago
-
Zelensky accuses Russia of rejecting ceasefire as fresh strikes hit Ukraine6 minutes ago
-
Undocumented migrants in fear on frontline of Trump sweep6 minutes ago
-
Games industry still hostile environment for many women6 minutes ago
-
US to produce tariff 'number' for countries on April 2: Bessent26 minutes ago
-
Takeaways from Trump-Putin call26 minutes ago
-
Zelensky backs energy truce, but needs 'details' from Trump46 minutes ago
-
Putin, Trump agree halt to Ukraine energy attacks but no ceasefire46 minutes ago
-
US threatens 'severe' sanctions if Venezuela refuses migrants56 minutes ago
-
Pain and anger grip N. Macedonia after fire tragedy1 hour ago