One dead, one missing as storm lashes southern Spain

Constantina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A woman died and her husband remained missing on Tuesday after a swollen stream swept away their car during a violent storm in southern Spain, officials said.

The couple disappeared in the village of Constantina "when they were passing one of the streams, the vehicle overturned and the current swept it away", said Juanma Moreno, leader of the southern Andalusia region.

A body found earlier was confirmed to be of the woman, police said, adding that rescuers were continuing the search for the husband.

Seville city hall announced the "precautionary evacuation of potentially flood-prone areas" next to the Guadalquivir River that threatened to burst its banks.

Storm Laurence has lashed much of southern, eastern and central Spain since the start of the week and placed several regions on alert for precipitation, wind and dangerous tides.

Abundant rainfall this month is on course to end a four-year drought and has replenished water reserves to 65.8 percent of their capacity, up from 56.82 percent a year ago.