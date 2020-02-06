One dead, scores hurt, in Turkey plane accident

One person died and 157 were injured when a plane carrying 177 people skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport, caught fire and split into three after landing in rough weather on Wednesday

Live images broadcast on Turkish television showed several people climbing through a large crack in the severed aircraft and escaping onto one of the wings at the rear.

The Boeing 737 operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines had flown into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean port city of Izmir, NTV television reported.

The plane was apparently buffeted by strong winds and heavy rain lashing Istanbul, Turkey's largest city.

"At this stage, 157 injured people are in hospital and one of our fellow citizens has lost their life," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.

"Some passengers evacuated the plane by themselves but others are stuck inside and our rescuers are working to free them," Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said on CNN-Turk television.

The plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members, Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said, while Turkish media reports said there were 12 children on board.

Governor Yerlikaya said the plane "slid some 60 metres" after skidding off the runway, and then "fell about 30-40 metres" down a bank.

The accident, which he attributed to bad weather, "could have had more serious consequences," he said.

NTV showed images of the badly damaged plane and flames inside, which were later put out by firefighters.

After darkness fell, television footage showed dozens of rescue workers in high-visibility jackets surrounding the plane with flashlights.

Some sprayed water jets onto the severed body of the aircraft, while others could be seen climbing up onto the plane to comb through the cabin.