One dead, several injured on Mont Blanc

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) One died by falling on a glacier on Europe's highest mountain, Mont Blanc.

According to dpa, local authorities announced on Monday that four other people were injured in the incident.

Blocks of ice came loose in the area of Mont Blanc du Tacul at 4,100 meters above sea level early Monday morning. Such ice towers are called sérac.

A total of 15 people were nearby when the masses of ice, snow and debris fell. It is thought there was a natural cause for the sérac fall.