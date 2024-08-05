Open Menu

One Dead, Several Injured On Mont Blanc

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

One dead, several injured on Mont Blanc

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) One died by falling on a glacier on Europe's highest mountain, Mont Blanc.

According to dpa, local authorities announced on Monday that four other people were injured in the incident.

Blocks of ice came loose in the area of Mont Blanc du Tacul at 4,100 meters above sea level early Monday morning. Such ice towers are called sérac.

A total of 15 people were nearby when the masses of ice, snow and debris fell. It is thought there was a natural cause for the sérac fall.

Related Topics

Injured Snow Europe Died

Recent Stories

ICT to have Int’l standard zoo & safari park

ICT to have Int’l standard zoo & safari park

1 minute ago
 PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago

More Stories From World