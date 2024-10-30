One Dead, Several Missing In Argentina Hotel Collapse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Argentine rescue workers were on Tuesday scrambling to reach several people trapped under the rubble of a ten-story hotel that collapsed in the seaside resort of Villa Gesell.
At least one person died when the Dubrovnik hotel, which had been undergoing renovations, collapsed in the middle of the night. Up to nine others were still missing, rescue officials said.
"The hotel imploded, it fell on itself and the last three floors tilted and crushed 25 percent of the building that was next door," Javier Alonso, the security minister for Buenos Aires province, where Villa Gesell is situated, said.
He said neighbors heard something "like a creaking and a vibration in the floor and a few minutes later it collapsed."
He warned that the rescue process would be "slow" given the amount of debris but stressed that survivors were sometimes found under rubble up to a week after such collapses.
The body of a man in his eighties was found in the rubble.
Between seven and nine people were believed to still be trapped in the rubble, said the head of the fire service operation, Hugo Piriz.
"It was like a missile fell and split the building in two," a neighbor told the TN television channel.
A 79-year-old woman from the building next door was rescued alive with injuries after she was heard knocking on a pipe.
"We got closer to the noise and managed to hear the voice. It was hard work, it took several hours," Piriz told reporters.
More than 300 rescuers, using drones, sniffer dogs and probes with cameras and microphones, were searching for other survivors.
Villa Gesell municipality said that work was being carried out at the hotel "clandestinely" and that it had already been halted by the authorities in August.
The foreman and three bricklayers were detained for questioning.
Relatives of the victims gathered near the building to await news of their loved ones as a bulldozer removed debris.
"Time is going by and I want my son alive. I want my son alive and I want him whole," Silvana Perhauc, the mother of one of the missing people, said.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From World
-
Bolivia 'going from bad to worse': At the barricades with Morales supporters18 minutes ago
-
EU slaps extra tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs28 minutes ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach?38 minutes ago
-
US urges Sudan paramilitaries to halt deadly assault 'immediately'39 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results48 minutes ago
-
England boss Borthwick has no qualms over starting Slade against All Blacks1 hour ago
-
Nature destruction an 'existential crisis' for humans, says UN chief2 hours ago
-
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA2 hours ago
-
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ban2 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival3 hours ago
-
Israel-UN relations in free-fall3 hours ago
-
Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills4 hours ago