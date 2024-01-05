Open Menu

One Dead, Several Wounded In German Hospital Fire: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM

One dead, several wounded in German hospital fire: police

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) One person died and several others were wounded in a fire at a hospital in the northern German town of Uelzen, local police said Friday.

Six people were seriously injured and several others only slightly in the blaze, which occurred Thursday night, the police said in a statement.

The fire broke out at 10:45 pm (2145 GMT) and when emergency services personnel arrived, flames were visible on the third floor as well as "a lot of smoke", according to police.

"Calls for help were heard" from the building, the police added, and the hospital was evacuated as the fire was extinguished.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is estimated to have resulted in more than a million Euros ($1.1 million) in damage.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police German Died From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

11 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

11 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

11 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

11 hours ago
UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

11 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

11 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

11 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

11 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

11 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

11 hours ago

More Stories From World