One Dead, Six Injured In Explosion At Chemical Factory In Spain

One Dead, Six Injured in Explosion at Chemical Factory in Spain

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) One person died and six others were injured in an explosion and fire at a petrochemical plant in the Spanish province of Tarragona (autonomous community of Catalonia) on Tuesday, Catalonia Generalitat Interior Minister Miquel Buch said.

The explosion hit the IQOXE plant, which produces ethylene oxide, glycol and derivatives of ethylene oxide, on Tuesday evening.

 

"At this point, one casualty has been confirmed - as a result of a shockwave from the explosion, while six received injuries of varying severity," Buch said in an interview with Catalonia's state radio.

According to Buch, two of the injured are in critical condition.

Firefighters are still tying to put out the fire that spread on the territory of the plant after the explosion. 

The mayor of Tarragona told a local radio station that the death of a person was due to the effects of the explosion.

