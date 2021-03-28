UrduPoint.com
One Dead, Six Injured In Stabbing Attack At Canadian Library - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) One woman is dead and six other people sustained injuries after being stabbed inside and outside a library in Canada's North Vancouver, media reported, citing police.

The attack took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to the CBC broadcaster, the suspect is a man in his 20s.

He is now in custody and has been known to police in the past.

Police have yet to determine his motives.

An eyewitness told the broadcaster that the attacker was wielding a "very large," "no ordinary" knife.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended condolences to the victims, saying that "all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

