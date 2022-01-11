UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Six Wounded In Philippines Bus Bombing

Cotabato, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :A child was killed and six others wounded after a bomb exploded on a public bus in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines on Tuesday, authorities said, but no group has claimed responsibility.

Police said the explosion happened as the bus was travelling along a highway near Cotabato City on Mindanao island, a haven for multiple armed groups.

The bomb was "inside the bus, at the end part... where there were a lot of people sitting," said Chief Master Sergeant Randy Hampac, police spokesman in Aleosan town.

A five-year-old boy died, while six others were wounded in the blast that shattered the back windows, Hampac said.

