One dead, three hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward explosion

Thessaloniki, Greece, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :One person died Wednesday and at least three were hurt in an explosion at a Covid-19 ward in one of Greece's main hospitals, officials said.

"A strong explosion was heard and everyone jumped out... we've never seen anything like this," a staff member at Papanikolaou hospital in the northern city of Thessaloniki told state agency ANA.

In addition to the person who was killed, one patient suffered serious burns and two suffered smoke inhalation, Nikos Kapravelos, director of one the hospital's intensive care units, told AFP.

Local reports said a patient lit a cigarette in the ward, setting off an explosion through his oxygen supply.

Television footage showed at least two windows blown out at the back of the building, with dark smoke billowing out.

A member of staff told AFP: "A doctor who responded saw a man on fire, and a patient trying to help him." "The ward was destroyed," she told AFP.

Nearly 40 patients had to be removed to safety.

The fire department said it had despatched 30 firemen and 11 fire engines to the scene.