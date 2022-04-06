UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Three Hurt In Greek Covid Hospital Ward Explosion

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 02:59 PM

One dead, three hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward explosion

One person died Wednesday and at least three were hurt in an explosion at a Covid-19 ward in one of Greece's main hospitals, officials said

Thessaloniki, Greece, April 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :One person died Wednesday and at least three were hurt in an explosion at a Covid-19 ward in one of Greece's main hospitals, officials said.

"A strong explosion was heard and everyone jumped out... we've never seen anything like this," a staff member at Papanikolaou hospital in the northern city of Thessaloniki told state agency ANA.

In addition to the person who was killed, one patient suffered serious burns and two suffered smoke inhalation, Nikos Kapravelos, director of one the hospital's intensive care units, told AFP.

Local reports said a patient lit a cigarette in the ward, setting off an explosion through his oxygen supply.

Television footage showed at least two windows blown out at the back of the building, with dark smoke billowing out.

A member of staff told AFP: "A doctor who responded saw a man on fire, and a patient trying to help him." "The ward was destroyed," she told AFP.

Nearly 40 patients had to be removed to safety.

The fire department said it had despatched 30 firemen and 11 fire engines to the scene.

Related Topics

Fire Doctor Died Thessaloniki Man Greece

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery

Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery

11 minutes ago
 Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign mini ..

Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

12 minutes ago
 Israel's Bennett loses majority after MP quits coa ..

Israel's Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition

12 minutes ago
 Domingo returns to his roots as Bangladesh seek re ..

Domingo returns to his roots as Bangladesh seek recovery

12 minutes ago
 Singer Ed Sheeran wins 'Shape of You' copyright di ..

Singer Ed Sheeran wins 'Shape of You' copyright dispute

12 minutes ago
 QAU ranks No 1 in Pakistan, 461 globally by US Wor ..

QAU ranks No 1 in Pakistan, 461 globally by US World Ranking

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.