One Dead, Three Injured As Syrian Army Bus Explodes In Damascus - Reports

One Dead, Three Injured as Syrian Army Bus Explodes in Damascus - Reports

A bus transporting Syrian military personnel exploded in western Damascus, killing at least one and injuring three others, Syrian broadcasters reported on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A bus transporting Syrian military personnel exploded in western Damascus, killing at least one and injuring three others, Syrian broadcasters reported on Wednesday.

According to Ikhbariya, the explosion took place in Masaken al-Haras and was triggered by a short circuit.

Sources told the media outlet that the bus driver is presumed dead.

