MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) An army helicopter crashed into the sea near the shores of the southwestern Philippine province of Bohol, leaving the pilot dead and three people injured, the local media reported on Tuesday, citing the authorities.

According to Philippine website Inquirer, the crash took place near Jandayan Island. Local fishermen witnessed the helicopter's fall into the sea and helped to evacuate the passengers.

The injured passengers are reportedly in stable condition in a hospital.