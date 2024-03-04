One dead, three injured in fuel tanker explosion in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) A fuel tanker explosion killed one and injured three in Istanbul on Monday, local authorities announced.

The Istanbul governor's office said in a statement that the tanker was parked at a recreational facility in the Atasehir district on the Asian side of the city when the explosion occurred.

The explosion happened while welders were working on the tanker, and a fire erupted afterward, the governor's office noted.

Health and fire brigades rushed to the scene after the explosion, and the exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.