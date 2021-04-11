UrduPoint.com
One Dead, Three Injured In Missouri Convenience Store Shooting - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:40 AM

One Dead, Three Injured in Missouri Convenience Store Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) A shooting at a 24-hour convenience store in the US state of Missouri left one person dead and injured three others, US media report.

According to WIS TV, the shooting occurred early on Saturday morning at the Snappy Mart convenience store in Koshkonong, a town near the border with Arkansas.

According to Sgt.

Jeff Kinder with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim who died lived out of state; one of the injured people also lived out of state. Kinder said as cited by WIS tv that all the three injured in the shooting were in critical condition at a Springfield hospital on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to The Hill that one 28-year-old suspect was in custody over the Saturday shooting.

According to WIS TV, investigators say there is a connection between the shooter and one of the victims.

