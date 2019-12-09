UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Tourists Stranded As New Zealand Volcano Erupts

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:13 PM

One dead, tourists stranded as New Zealand volcano erupts

A volcano that erupted without warning on a New Zealand island popular with tourists killed one person and stranded at least two dozen more Monday, with rescues too dangerous to attempt and police warning the death toll will likely rise

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A volcano that erupted without warning on a New Zealand island popular with tourists killed one person and stranded at least two dozen more Monday, with rescues too dangerous to attempt and police warning the death toll will likely rise.

Around 50 people, including cruise passengers and foreigners, were believed to be on or around White Island at the time it erupted. Police said 23 have come back.

"I can confirm there is one fatality," said deputy commissioner John Tims. "There is a number still remaining on the island who are currently unaccounted for," he added.

"At this stage, it is too dangerous for police and rescue services to go to the island." The eruption occurred at 2:11pm (0111 GMT), thrusting a thick plume of white ash 3.6 kilometres (12,000 feet) into the sky.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed some of those caught up in the disaster were foreigners.

"We know that there were a number of tourists on or around the island at the time, both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas." Police indicated there had been no contact with any survivors and injured still left on the island and with nightfall close at hand, they face the prospect of a long night waiting for rescue.

There were particular fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before the eruption occurred.

Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people trekking inside the rim before images went dark.

Others, including tourist Michael Schade, made it off just in time and were able to capture footage of the devastation.

His videos showed groups of startled tourists clustered by the shoreline, waiting to be evacuated as the ground around them smouldered, the sky filled with white debris and an ash-caked helicopter lying damaged nearby.

Related Topics

Injured Police New Zealand From

Recent Stories

Tesco considers selling Thailand, Malaysia busines ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey deports 11 French 'terrorist' suspects: min ..

3 minutes ago

Melbourne Victory delegation visits Dubai Sports C ..

21 minutes ago

S.Sudan speaker resigns under pressure over misman ..

6 minutes ago

Eight Servicemen Killed in Southern Afghanistan Du ..

3 minutes ago

Greece Refuses US, French Extradition Requests for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.