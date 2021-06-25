One Dead, Two Injured After Shooting at US Shopping Mall - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) One person is dead and two are injured as a result of the shooting at the shopping mall in the US city of Glenarden, the state of Maryland, US media reported on Friday.

TV channel Fox 5 DC said one survivor was in serious condition, while the injuries of the second one are not life threatening.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident but no information about likely suspects have been released.