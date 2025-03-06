One Dead, Two Injured In A Plant Explosion In Japan: Firm
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) An explosion occurred at an auto parts plant in Japan on Thursday, killing one person and injuring two, the firm said.
A dust collector exploded at the plant operated by Chuo Spring Co., "partially destroying the building", according to a company statement.
The incident "killed one employee and two others", with the cause of the accident still under investigation, it said.
The fire caused by the blast was already extinguished, it added.
The plant is located in the city of Toyota in central Japan.
"We will resume operating once the safety and investigation are complete", the statement said.
