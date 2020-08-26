UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dead, Two Injured In US Protest Shootings: Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:19 PM

One dead, two injured in US protest shootings: media

One person was shot dead and another two were injured in the US city of Kenosha on Tuesday night, according to media reports, as groups clashed during protests over the police shooting of a black man

Kenosha, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :One person was shot dead and another two were injured in the US city of Kenosha on Tuesday night, according to media reports, as groups clashed during protests over the police shooting of a black man.

Footage posted online showed people running through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, as gunshots rang out, while videos showed wounded men lying on the ground.

"Three people had been shot, and one was killed," Sheriff David Beth of Kenosha County said, according to the New York Times.

The violence occurred as hundreds of protesters marched for a third night in anger after Jacob Blake was seen in video being shot up to seven times at point-blank range by a white Kenosha police officer on Sunday.

Blake was trying to get into his car, with his three children inside, when he was shot.

At least one small group of mainly white, heavily armed men was in the city on Tuesday night vowing to protect property.

The New York Times reported police were investigating whether the Tuesday night's shooting "stemmed from a conflict between self-styled militias guarding a gas station and demonstrators.

" Clashes between a group of demonstrators and police had broken out earlier, with protesters shooting fireworks at law enforcement officers who responded with rubber bullets.

One video, verified by AFP and taken by photographer Alex Lourie, showed a man sitting on the ground bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his arm as law enforcement vehicles approached him with officers shouting: "Back it up" to onlookers.

The injured man was helped to his feet by the officers.

Another showed footage of a man, who appeared to be carrying a rifle, falling to the ground before several gunshots could be heard as people fled from the scene telling one another to take cover.

An AFP reporter saw several civilians carrying weapons on Tuesday night, and little police presence in the city aside from the courthouse which was being guarded by the Kenosha County sheriff.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Vehicles Car Man David New York Gas Sunday Media From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of petition against appointment of Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Govt takes unprecedented measures to overcome chal ..

2 minutes ago

Cement export decreases 9.77% during Ist month of ..

2 minutes ago

Govt's target is to relieve masses: Aon Dogar

2 minutes ago

US Spy Plane Entered Chinese Airspace During China ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin-linked businessman Prigozhin vows to ruin ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.