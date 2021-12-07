UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Two Missing After Building Collapses In France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:36 PM

One dead, two missing after building collapses in France

French rescue workers on Tuesday recovered a man's body from the rubble of a residential building destroyed overnight in a suspected gas explosion, and were scrambling to find two other people still missing after extracting a woman and a baby alive

SanarysurMer, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :French rescue workers on Tuesday recovered a man's body from the rubble of a residential building destroyed overnight in a suspected gas explosion, and were scrambling to find two other people still missing after extracting a woman and a baby alive.

The woman and baby as well as three others were injured in the blast in the Mediterranean coastal city of Sanary-sur-Mer, which was heard from as far as eight kilometres (five miles) away.

"It's very likely that the victim is the father of the baby," Houda Vernhet, director of the government's regional authority for the Var region, told AFP.

He was unconscious when located and declared dead after rescue workers spent more than two hours removing him from the unsteady wreckage of the three-storey building.

The two people still missing "are a mother, an elderly woman, and her son" who lived on the ground floor, Vernhet said.

"For now, we haven't yet found any signs of life from the rubble, but we didn't hear the baby right away, either," said Colonel Eric Grohin, director of the fire service for the Var department.

Authorities said rescue workers smelled gas when they arrived at the site.

"The causes aren't known for now. There was smell of gas, but we can't say anything more while the police inquiry is underway," the regional authorities said in a statement.

Two adjacent buildings were also heavily damaged in the blast that occurred in the port at Sanary, a city of around 15,000 people southeast of Marseille.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Marseille Man SITE Women Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Man Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certif ..

Man Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certificate in Germany - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Apple CEO Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Prefere ..

Apple CEO Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Preferential Treatment in Country - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Sports week commences at Women University Multan

Sports week commences at Women University Multan

2 minutes ago
 Egypt court orders release of researcher Patrick Z ..

Egypt court orders release of researcher Patrick Zaki: family

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) ..

China plastics and packaging machinery (Pakistan) digital expo held

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.