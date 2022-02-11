UrduPoint.com

One Death From Lassa Fever In Britain

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 10:41 PM

One death from Lassa fever in Britain

One person has died in Britain from Lassa fever, health authorities said on Friday, as they announced the first three cases of the disease in the country since 2009

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :One person has died in Britain from Lassa fever, health authorities said on Friday, as they announced the first three cases of the disease in the country since 2009.

The patient died at a hospital in Bedfordshire, north of London. All three people infected were from the same family in eastern England and recently travelled to West Africa.

Lassa fever, an acute viral haemorrhagic illness, belongs to the same family as the Ebola and Marburg viruses but is much less deadly.

It takes its name from the town of Lassa in northern Nigeria where it was first identified in 1969.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a public health body, said close contacts of the patients were being traced with a view to "appropriate assessment, support and advice".

"The risk to the general public remains very low," it added.

The UKHSA confirmed on Wednesday that two other people had been diagnosed with the disease.

One of the confirmed cases recovered, while the second was receiving specialist treatment at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust in the north of the British capital.

The hospital has a secure unit which specialises in the treatment of viral haemorrhagic fevers.

The patient who died was initially being treated as a suspected case at the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust north of London.

The hospital confirmed the patient had the disease in a statement.

Last month, the Nigerian authorities said they were battling rising cases of the disease that claimed dozens of lives.

Infection numbers typically climb at the start of the year in a phenomenon linked to the dry season.

Humans usually become infected with the virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected rats, or infected bodily fluids.

It is endemic in a number of West African countries.

The UKHSA said most people with Lassa fever make a full recovery although some of those infected suffer severe illness.

There have been eight cases of Lassa fever imported to Britain since 1980. The last two cases were in 2009.

Related Topics

Africa Died London Same United Kingdom Nigeria Family All From

Recent Stories

UN Human Rights Experts Forecast Increased Unrest ..

UN Human Rights Experts Forecast Increased Unrest in South Sudan Due to Politica ..

3 minutes ago
 Opposition party leaders struggling for NRO: Gill

Opposition party leaders struggling for NRO: Gill

3 minutes ago
 Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zer ..

Russian minister says UK-Russia ties 'close to zero'

3 minutes ago
 US Consumer Sentiment Hits Worst Level Since 2011 ..

US Consumer Sentiment Hits Worst Level Since 2011 as Inflation Throttles - UMich ..

3 minutes ago
 Polisario Front Claims to Have Killed 12 Moroccan ..

Polisario Front Claims to Have Killed 12 Moroccan Soldiers - Reports

10 minutes ago
 US ships nearly 1.9 mn more Covid vaccine doses to ..

US ships nearly 1.9 mn more Covid vaccine doses to African nations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>