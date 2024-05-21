Open Menu

One Death, Injuries After 'severe Turbulence' On Boeing Plane: Singapore Airlines

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

One death, injuries after 'severe turbulence' on Boeing plane: Singapore Airlines

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) One person died and multiple people were injured aboard a Boeing 777 plane that experienced "severe turbulence" while heading from London to Singapore before it was diverted to Bangkok on Tuesday, Singapore Airlines said.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the airline said in a statement on Facebook.

It did not specify how many people were injured, the extent of their injuries or whether the person who died was a passenger or crew member.

Singapore Airlines said flight SQ321 took off from London's Heathrow airport and "encountered severe turbulence en-route".

The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 pm local time (0845 GMT) Tuesday.

"We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed," the carrier added.

Singapore Airlines

BOEING

Related Topics

Injured Thailand Facebook Died London Singapore Bangkok From Airport

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Lea ..

The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..

32 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Desig ..

Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

2 hours ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

3 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

4 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

4 hours ago
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

7 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

17 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

17 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

17 hours ago

More Stories From World