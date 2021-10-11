UrduPoint.com

One Demonstrator Dead, 20 Officers Injured At Rally For Indigenous Rights In Chile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:32 PM

One person has died and 20 security officers sustained injuries at a rally held in support of indigenous rights in the Chilean capital of Santiago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) One person has died and 20 security officers sustained injuries at a rally held in support of indigenous rights in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

"During the demonstrations a group of people wearing hoods was constantly attacking the police with firecrackers ..., one of them hit a protester.

Unfortunately, that person died today due to the injuries sustained," police spokesman Gen. Enrique Monras Alvarez said.

The victim was Denisse Cortes Saavedra, a third-year law student at a university in Santiago. The 43-year-old woman died in a hospital, media reported.

Twenty law enforcement officers also sustained injuries and were hospitalized, the BioBioChile radio station said, adding that 10 people were detained.

The national prosecution office has launched an investigation into the incident.

