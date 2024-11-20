Open Menu

One Direction Stars Attend Liam Payne's Funeral In UK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM

One Direction stars attend Liam Payne's funeral in UK

Family and friends of One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel room, gathered for his funeral in Britain on Wednesday

Amersham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Family and friends of One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel room, gathered for his funeral in Britain on Wednesday.

Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were among the dozens of mourners at the private service at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, just outside London.

Payne's tearful parents were joined by his two sisters, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and former partner Cheryl Tweedy, with whom he has a son.

Around a dozen fans watched from behind a nearby cordon as guests hugged each other before walking past floral tributes into the 12th-century church to pay their final respects.

"Because his death was such a public death, to have the funeral in a private way... I think it was very nice," said onlooker Sheila Morris, a 65-year-old from Amersham.

"It's a beautiful church... it's a very beautiful place for a funeral," she said.

Payne's coffin arrived in a white horse-drawn hearse topped with floral tributes spelling the words "Son" and "Daddy", followed by his parents.

Payne was found dead on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentinian capital.

His death, at 31, prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans, with thousands gathering in cities around the world to offer condolences.

Related Topics

Dead World Hotel Died Buenos Aires London Nice Sur Mary October Church Family From

Recent Stories

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

4 minutes ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

7 minutes ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

14 minutes ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

7 minutes ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

7 minutes ago
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

3 minutes ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

3 minutes ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

3 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

14 minutes ago
 U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Secu ..

U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World