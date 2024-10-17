One Direction's Liam Payne Falls To Death At Argentina Hotel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) British singer Liam Payne, a former member of the group One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, police in Buenos Aires said.
"Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," a police statement said.
Boy band sensation One Direction emerged in 2010 when then-teenagers Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik appeared on British television contest "The X Factor."
In 2016, the group announced it was going on an indefinite hiatus, but not splitting up.
Payne announced he was working on a solo album that same year, following in the footsteps of other band members.
