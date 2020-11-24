One dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will cost less than $10 for the international markets, which is two or more times cheaper than alternatives by Pfizer and Moderna, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday

While vaccines by US biotechnology company Moderna and the Pfizer pharmaceutical corporation are mRNA-based, like many other vaccine candidates, Russia's Sputnik V is based on the well-research method of human adenoviral vectors.

"The cost of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for international markets will be less than $10 per dose starting from February 2021, which is less than $20 for the two doses necessary to vaccinate one person. Thus, Sputnik V will be two or more times cheaper than foreign vaccines based on mRNA technology with similar efficacy rates," RDIF said in a press release.